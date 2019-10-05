Nets' Dzanan Musa: Leads Nets' in minutes Friday
Musa produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 137-89 preseason victory over Franca.
Musa came off the bench Friday but led the team in playing time with 25 minutes. He did not miss out either, scoring 18 points to go with seven rebounds. The sophomore played in nine regular-season games for the Nets last season and will be looking to build on that number moving forward. He will be battling with a number of other players for a regular spot in the rotation and is really only worth keeping an eye on in deeper formats.
