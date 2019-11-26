Nets' Dzanan Musa: Logs 23 minutes in Monday's win
Musa managed eight points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Cavaliers.
Musa earned the most minutes among the four Nets reserves who saw the court in this one. While his struggles from the field continued and he totaled more turnovers (two) than dimes as per usual, Musa has played at least 20 minutes in four straight tilts. Moreover, he could continue to hold down a decent role while Caris LeVert (thumb) is sidelined for the next few weeks.
