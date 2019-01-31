Nets' Dzanan Musa: No longer listed with injury
Musa (shoulder) isn't listed with an injury on the Nets' official report in advance of Thursday's game against the Spurs.
The lack of an injury designation implies the Nets believe the rookie has fully recovered from the dislocated left shoulder that sidelined him for around a month. Musa has since proved his health by making his first game appearance since Dec. 16 in the G League Long Island Nets' 135-127 triumph over the Texas Legends on Thursday. Musa, who started and finished with 20 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes, could stick around in the G League a little while longer since coach Kenny Atkinson doesn't have a rotation spot available for him in Brooklyn.
