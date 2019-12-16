Musa played five minutes off the bench in Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.

With his minutes falling into the single digits in both of the past two games, Musa's spot in coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation looks to be hanging on by a thread. The blowout win allowed Atkinson to empty his bench, but Musa may have failed to see the court had the contest been more competitive. Wilson Chandler returned from a 25-game suspension Sunday to play 19 minutes in his season debut and looks poised to usurp Musa as the top backup to starting power forward Taurean Prince.