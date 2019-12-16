Nets' Dzanan Musa: Playing time drying up
Musa played five minutes off the bench in Sunday's 109-89 win over the 76ers, finishing with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.
With his minutes falling into the single digits in both of the past two games, Musa's spot in coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation looks to be hanging on by a thread. The blowout win allowed Atkinson to empty his bench, but Musa may have failed to see the court had the contest been more competitive. Wilson Chandler returned from a 25-game suspension Sunday to play 19 minutes in his season debut and looks poised to usurp Musa as the top backup to starting power forward Taurean Prince.
More News
-
Nets' Dzanan Musa: Logs 23 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Dzanan Musa: Assigned to G League for practice•
-
Nets' Dzanan Musa: Leads Nets' in minutes Friday•
-
Nets' Dzanan Musa: Scores 15 points in Sunday's win•
-
Nets' Dzanan Musa: Ejected from Game 5•
-
Dzanan Musa: Sets season-high mark in points•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...