Musa recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's loss to the Drive.

Musa finished second on the team in scoring and managed to record a plus-six net rating in Monday's loss. He'll likely head back to Brooklyn soon as he's played a rotational role in the NBA for much of the season.