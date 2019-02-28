Nets' Dzanan Musa: Practicing with G League
Musa will practice with the G League on Thursday, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.
Musa hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 4, and the organization will opt to get him some practice time in the G League. It's unclear if he'll be thrown into the rotation this season.
