Nets' Dzanan Musa: Recalled from G League
Musa was recalled from the G League on Monday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
With the Nets dealing with a slew of injuries, Musa will join the team to provide depth for Monday's game against the Bucks. That said, the rookie has appeared in just seven games for the Nets this season and likely won't factor heavily into the rotation.
