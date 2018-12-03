Nets' Dzanan Musa: Returns from G League
The Nets recalled Musa from the G League's Long Island Nets on Monday.
Musa will join the NBA squad a day after playing 33 minutes and tallying 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Long Island's 130-124 loss to the Lakeland Magic. He's expected to dress for the Nets in Monday's game against the Cavaliers but may only hold a limited role off the bench.
