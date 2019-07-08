Musa managed 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two assists, and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 74-58 win over Croatia.

Musa matched Rodions Kurucs for the game high in scoring. However, Musa also totaled twice as many turnovers as assists while failing to record a single rebound. He'll look to continue building his case to crack the rotation this season after a strong showing and solid development in the G League as a rookie.