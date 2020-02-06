Nets' Dzanan Musa: Scores nine in nine minutes
Musa managed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in nine minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 win over the Warriors.
Musa had combined for four points across his last five appearances, and he hasn't been a regular rotation player over the last couple months. The blowout nature of this game allowed Musa the opportunity to see some minutes and he made all of his shot attempts, but Musa is tough to trust for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...