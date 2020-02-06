Musa managed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in nine minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 win over the Warriors.

Musa had combined for four points across his last five appearances, and he hasn't been a regular rotation player over the last couple months. The blowout nature of this game allowed Musa the opportunity to see some minutes and he made all of his shot attempts, but Musa is tough to trust for fantasy purposes.