Nets' Dzanan Musa: Sent back to G League
Musa was reassigned to the Long Island Nets of the G League, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Musa has played a few garbage time minutes over the last few weeks, but it's looking like 2018-19 will be mostly a developmental year for the Bosnian rookie.
