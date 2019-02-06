Musa was assigned to the G League's Long Island Nets on Wednesday.

Long Island doesn't play until Thursday, so it's possible that Musa is merely heading to the affiliate for extra practice time before rejoining the NBA team ahead of its matchup Wednesday with the Nuggets. After missing more than a month with a dislocated left shoulder, Musa played eight minutes off the bench for the Nets in Monday's loss to the Bucks in what amounted to his first appearance at the NBA level since Dec. 1.