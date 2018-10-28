Nets' Dzanan Musa: Sent to G League
Musa was assigned to the G League on Sunday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Musa came into the season with an ankle injury and has logged just 11 total minutes of action over the Nets' first five games of the season. This will likely be the first of many call-ups and send-downs for the 19-year-old rookie this season.
