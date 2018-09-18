Nets' Dzanan Musa: Slated for MRI
Musa (ankle) is undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of his injury, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Musa injured his right ankle in the World Cup Qualifiers over the weekend and had to be helped off the floor with what appeared to be a significant issue. While he's slated to undergo an MRI to provide clarity, Nets GM Sean Marks did mention that the injury is "not as serious as posted out there." That provides some optimism that Musa will be able to avoid an extended absence, though look out for another update once the results are in.
