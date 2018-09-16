Nets' Dzanan Musa: Suffers injury in World Cup Qualifiers
Musa had to be helped off the floor during Sunday's World Cup Qualifier game with a lower right leg injury, NetsDaily.com reports.
Initial reports indicate Musa is dealing with an Achilles injury after appearing to be in a significant amount of pain while being helped off the court . He's currently undergoing initial tests and the severity of it should be provided once the results are in. Musa, the 29th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, was hoping to make an immediate impact with the Nets, but that could be put on hold temporarily if Sunday's injury results in an extended absence.
