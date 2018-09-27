Musa (ankle) upped his camp participation to individual work Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Musa was limited to conditioning work Wednesday, so this is a slight improvement with his activity. He still isn't quite yet a full go, but does appear to be close and shouldn't miss much time moving forward. The Nets don't open the preseason schedule until Wednesday against the Knicks, which gives Musa nearly a week to ramp up his workload and potentially be cleared to play.