Davis tallied eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 victory over Atlanta.

Davis played 28 minutes Sunday, coming away with a nice all-around performance. Jarrett Allen was in some early foul trouble and was not required down the stretch, allowing Davis to see some extra playing time. Davis' value comes from his ability to rebound the ball and he remains one of the more consistent rebounding streamers available.