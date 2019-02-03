Nets' Ed Davis: Double-double off bench
Davis scored 11 points (4-8 FG. 3-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 102-89 loss to the Magic.
The veteran big now has four double-doubles on the season, but that's more a product of his limited offensive game -- Davis has grabbed 10 or more boards in five of his last seven contests, averaging 7.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over that stretch. The Nets aren't likely to give a 29-year-old journeyman a larger role than the one he has now, so despite his production on the glass his overall fantasy value remains low.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...