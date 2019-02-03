Davis scored 11 points (4-8 FG. 3-4 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 102-89 loss to the Magic.

The veteran big now has four double-doubles on the season, but that's more a product of his limited offensive game -- Davis has grabbed 10 or more boards in five of his last seven contests, averaging 7.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists over that stretch. The Nets aren't likely to give a 29-year-old journeyman a larger role than the one he has now, so despite his production on the glass his overall fantasy value remains low.