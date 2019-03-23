Nets' Ed Davis: Double-doubles in 20 minutes
Davis tallied 14 points (7-11 FG), 15 rebounds, one steal, and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 111-106 victory over the Lakers.
Davis was excellent during his 20 minutes on the court, producing his first double-double in a month. Davis has been one of the more underrated pickups this season and has certainly given the Nets depth at the center position. In terms of fantasy, he is arguably the best rebounding streamer available and should be on everyone's radar, especially at this time of the season.
