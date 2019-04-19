Davis won't return to Thursday's Game 3 against Philadelphia due to right ankle soreness.

Davis went down after seeing 10 minutes of action, grabbing two rebounds and scoring two points in his time on the court. His injury will likely mean more minutes for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jared Dudley.

