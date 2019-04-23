Nets' Ed Davis: Game-time call Tuesday
Davis (ankle) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.
Davis missed Game 4 due to right ankle soreness, and his availability for Tuesday will come down to the wire. If he's out, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, DeMarre Carroll and Jared Dudley could all see more minutes as backup center options.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...