Davis finished with one point (0-3 FG, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Friday's 106-105 overtime win against the Raptors.

Davis finished with a season high in rebounding, and this was the 10th time through 27 appearances that he hauled in double-digit boards. Davis has seen 20-plus minutes only six times this season, so it's no surprise that his production has been somewhat sporadic. With that being said, he's an especially reliable source of rebounds and as a result holds decent value in deeper leagues.