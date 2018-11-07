Nets' Ed Davis: Hauls in 12 rebounds Tuesday
Davis finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over the Suns.
Davis saw some additional run Tuesday, coming within one point of a double-double. His 12 rebounds were a season-high, as was the playing time. Davis has proven himself to one of the better rebounders in the league but offers very little else and struggles mightily from the free-throw line. He could be considered in deeper formats if you are in need of some boards late in the week.
More News
-
Nets' Ed Davis: Records double-double off the bench in win•
-
Nets' Ed Davis: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Nets' Ed Davis: Agrees to deal with Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Rips down 13 boards in Game 1 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Hauls in five rebounds in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Monday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.