Davis finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 victory over the Suns.

Davis saw some additional run Tuesday, coming within one point of a double-double. His 12 rebounds were a season-high, as was the playing time. Davis has proven himself to one of the better rebounders in the league but offers very little else and struggles mightily from the free-throw line. He could be considered in deeper formats if you are in need of some boards late in the week.