Nets' Ed Davis: Monster on glass in win
Davis pulled down 16 rebounds and offered six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal across 25 minutes Monday in the Nets' 123-94 win over the Kings.
The 16 boards matched Davis' season high and gave him his fourth outing of more than 10 boards in January. Despite being locked in as the Nets' backup center, Davis' strong per-minute rebound numbers make him a worthy streaming option for those in leagues with daily moves needing to make up ground in the category. Unless starter Jarrett Allen succumbs to an injury, however, it's difficult to envision Davis becoming a must-roster player in most leagues.
