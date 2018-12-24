Nets' Ed Davis: Offensive explosion Sunday
Davis tallied 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-7 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, and one block in 24 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over the Suns.
Davis exploded for 15 points Sunday, adding nine rebounds and a combined four defensive stats. All joking aside, the points are a nice bonus for Davis who continues to be one the more elite rebounding streamers across many formats.
