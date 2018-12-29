Davis will not play due to rest Saturday against the Bucks.

The Nets aren't on a back-to-back, and Davis hasn't gotten more than 25 minutes since Dec. 16, so it's unclear why he'll be given the day off. Regardless, with him sidelined, Jarrett Allen, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried could all see extra time at center.

More News
Our Latest Stories