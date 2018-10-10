Nets' Ed Davis: Out for rest Wednesday
Davis will get Wednesday's preseason game against the Raptors off for rest, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson reportedly wants to give run to Kenneth Faried in his Nets debut, so there's little reason for Davis to suit up. Davis will presumably return for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks.
