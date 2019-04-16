Nets' Ed Davis: Plays six minutes in Game 2 loss
Davis had two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in six minutes during Monday's 145-123 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.
Davis took the court despite the fact that he tweaked his ankle in the second half of Saturday's Game 1 win and had previously been listed as questionable for this one. Ultimately, he committed three fouls in his limited minutes and never got comfortable. Still, with two full days to rest in advance of Thursday's Game 3, Davis could be in a little bit better shape as the series shifts to Brooklyn.
