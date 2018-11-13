Nets' Ed Davis: Pulls down another 14 rebounds Monday
Davis produced seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to Minnesota.
Davis continues to rebound the ball extremely well in limited playing time, adding another 14 in just 21 minutes Monday. Jarrett Allen (illness) missed this game which did allow Davis some additional run. Davis is more of a rebounds streamer but if Allen is forced to miss another game, Davis could be a nice DFS play.
