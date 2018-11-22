Nets' Ed Davis: Questionable for Friday
Davis is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle sprain, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
The nature of Davis' injury is unclear, but it leaves him uncertain for the Nets' contest coming off his best scoring game of the season.
