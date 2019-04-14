Nets' Ed Davis: Questionable for Game 2
Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 2 of the Nets' first-round matchup with the 76ers on Monday, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Davis tweaked his right ankle in the second half of Saturday's 111-102 win in the series opener, but still produced a double-double (12 points, 16 boards) to go with two assists over 25 minutes. The Nets will presumably reassess Davis' ankle at their morning shootaround Monday before his availability for the contest is determined. If Davis can't go in Game 2, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson could enter the rotation as the Nets' second-unit center.
