Davis posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.

After three seasons in Portland, Davis inked a one-year deal with the Nets to provide depth in Brooklyn's frontcourt. Early on, Davis has enjoyed some success in limited action, posting his second double-digit rebound performance in Wednesday's game. Unless an injury vaults him into a larger role, Davis has limited fantasy value.