Nets' Ed Davis: Records double-double off the bench in win
Davis posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 102-86 win over the Cavaliers.
After three seasons in Portland, Davis inked a one-year deal with the Nets to provide depth in Brooklyn's frontcourt. Early on, Davis has enjoyed some success in limited action, posting his second double-digit rebound performance in Wednesday's game. Unless an injury vaults him into a larger role, Davis has limited fantasy value.
More News
-
Nets' Ed Davis: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Nets' Ed Davis: Agrees to deal with Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Rips down 13 boards in Game 1 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Hauls in five rebounds in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Ed Davis: Won't play Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times