Nets' Ed Davis: Sprains ankle
Davis sprained his ankle during Saturday's win over Toronto, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Davis tweak his ankle near the end of the third quarter in Saturday's playoff contest but the injury doesn't appear to be too severe at the moment. Coach Kenny Atkinson is hopeful that the North Carolina product can participate in practice Sunday. Consider him day-to-day moving forward.
