Nets' Ed Davis: Uncertain for Game 5
Coach Kenny Atkinson said Davis (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Davis sat out Saturday's 112-108 loss with the ankle injury, which he first picked up in Game 1. If he gets the green light to play Tuesday, Davis may only be in store for a minimal role behind starting center Jarrett Allen.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...