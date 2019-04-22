Coach Kenny Atkinson said Davis (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Davis sat out Saturday's 112-108 loss with the ankle injury, which he first picked up in Game 1. If he gets the green light to play Tuesday, Davis may only be in store for a minimal role behind starting center Jarrett Allen.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...