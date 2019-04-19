Davis (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 4 against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Davis was forced out of Thursday's Game 3 with a right ankle injury after playing just 10 minutes, and now the lingering soreness will cost him at least one game in this series. Davis' absence is a big hit to the Nets' frontcourt, as he is the only other active center behind Jarrett Allen. As a result, Brooklyn will have to play small ball when Allen isn't on the floor, which usually means Rondae Hollis-Jefferson seeing time at center.

