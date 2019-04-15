Davis (ankle) will play in Monday's Game 2 against the 76ers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis was productive in Game 1 Saturday, posting 12 points and 16 rebounds over 25 minutes. He could be in line for an even larger role, as the Nets will be thinner in the frontcourt with Jared Dudley, who saw 28 minutes on Saturday, already ruled out.

