Sumner (hip) will play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Sumner has been recovering from a hip strain over the last week and was unavailable to close out the preseason, but he'll be back in action for the start of the regular season. Joe Harris (ankle), Seth Curry (ankle) and T.J. Warren (foot) will all be sidelined Wednesday, so Sumner should have a chance to see some work off the bench.