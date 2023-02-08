Sumner will come off the bench Tuesday against the Suns, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
With Ben Simmons (knee) returning to the lineup, Sumner will head back to his usual bench role. His minutes could be reduced even further once Spencer Dinwiddie (coach's decision) is available to make his team debut.
