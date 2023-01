The Nets guaranteed Sumner's contract for the remainder of the season Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Sumner has served as a backup point guard for Brooklyn early in the regular season. He'll remain with the club going forward after having his contract guaranteed before Saturday's deadline. Over his first 33 appearances with the Nets, he's averaged 6.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14.4 minutes per game.