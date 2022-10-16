Nets head coach Steve Nash said Sunday that Sumner (hip) "has a chance" to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Sumner has been nursing a hip strain that's kept him sidelined during the preseason, but it sounds like he's making good progress in his recovery. If he's ultimately able to suit up against the Pelicans on Wednesday, he could see some opportunities as a reserve in the Nets' backcourt considering Joe Harris (ankle) and Seth Curry (ankle) have already been ruled out.