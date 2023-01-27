Sumner is probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to left Achilles soreness, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Sumner is coming off a season-high 24 points in just 19 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Pistons, but it appears he's picked up an Achilles injury as well. However, the issue doesn't seem to be too severe and shouldn't sideline the backup point guard for Saturday's matchup. Sumner has garnered a sporadic role during his first season with Brooklyn, averaging 6.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.8 minutes per game.