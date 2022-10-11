Head coach Steve Nash relayed Tuesday that Sumner is working through a hip strain, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Sumner missed the entire 2021-22 season after undergoing Achilles surgery. While that is in the rearview, he's dealing with a new issue ahead of his first action in more than a year. Sumner will likely slot into a reserve role when healthy, though he's unlikely to attain enough fantasy value to warrant a draft spot in most formats. It's unclear if Sumner will be available for the final two preseason contests Wednesday and Friday.