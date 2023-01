Sumner is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Antonio, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

The 27-year-old made his 10th start of the season Sunday against the Thunder but will return to the bench Tuesday with Ben Simmons (back) rejoining the lineup. Sumner has averaged 4.9 points and 1.3 assists in 11.7 minutes when coming off the bench this season, though he could see more action Tuesday with both Kyrie Irving (calf) and Kevin Durant (knee) unavailable.