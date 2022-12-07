Sumner (upper leg) will be available for Wednesday's game versus the Hornets.

Sumner seemed to be trending in the right direction and will indeed make his return from a one-game absence due to a right glute contusion. He should slot into a bench backcourt role and has averaged 11.8 minutes per game in his last four appearances. However, he's posted just 4.5 points and 1.3 steals per game over that span with very few ancillary stats, so Sumner doesn't warrant a fantasy roster spot in most formats.