Sumner (Achilles) agreed to a contract with the Nets on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There's still much uncertainty with Brooklyn's roster heading into next season, but either way, Sumner will presumably be a depth piece at the guard positions. However, he underwent surgery in September to repair a torn left Achilles tendon, so there's no guarantee that he'll be ready to play when the regular season begins in mid-October.