Sumner logged 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two steals over 25 minutes during Friday's 128-86 victory over the Wizards.

Sumner moved into the starting lineup Friday, replacing Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for at least the next five games. For anyone who decided to stream Sumner, the final product was certainly adequate. While he doesn't have a lot of upside, he is at least worth considering as a short-term add in slightly deeper formats.