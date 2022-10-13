Sumner (hip) didn't take the floor Wednesday against the Bucks.

Coach Steve Nash indicated Tuesday that Sumner is working through a hip strain, so it's possible the issue prevented him from joining the action Tuesday. Either way, Sumner was a bench contributor for the Pacers back in 2020-21 but missed all last year due to a torn left Achilles. Sumner doesn't figure to near the double-digits per game he averaged in his final two seasons in Indiana, barring a rash of injuries. He has one more shot to rejoin preseason action Friday versus Minnesota.