Sumner (glute) will not take the floor Sunday against the Celtics, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.
Sumner suffered a right glute contusion in Wednesday's game, causing him to exit the contest prematurely and remain out Sunday. Patty Mills and Cam Thomas will likely see larger workloads in his absence. Sumner's next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Hornets.
