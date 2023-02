Sumner contributed 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 124-116 loss to the Clippers.

Sumner has been hot over the past two games, as he's seen big minutes and plenty of opportunity with Brooklyn missing the main guys in their starting lineup. However, once Ben Simmons (knee), Kevin Durant (knee) and Spencer Dinwiddie (trade) are brought back into the mix, it's tough to envision Sumner maintaining his current production.