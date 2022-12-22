Sumner finished Wednesday's 143-113 win over the Warriors with 16 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound and two assists over 27 minutes off the bench.

The Nets led by a whopping 40 points at halftime, and as a result bench players like Sumner got extended run in the second half. The 26-year-old has carved out a modest role in the Brooklyn backcourt lately, scoring 21 points in a spot start Dec. 10 against the Pacers as well, and over his last nine games he's averaging 16.0 minutes, 8.6 points 1.9 assists, 1.8 boards and 1.1 steals while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor.